I’m writing in response to the recent letter written by Benjamin Hance advocating for a transition to renewable energy for the St. Mary’s County government. I think that is a good idea, both for the environment as well as for the financial and economic future of the people of St. Mary’s County.
The only thing that Mr. Hance was missing, I think, was calling for all the counties, and importantly, town governments, to do the same, and commit to purchasing only renewable energy like wind, solar and geothermal by 2030. In particular, I would like to see this commitment made in my hometown of Chesapeake Beach.
As a resident of Chesapeake Beach, it is tempting to see our little city as perfect, but there are still many environmental problems that are in need of solutions. Especially, when you’ve grown up in this “perfect” city.
Though I believe that committing the government to buying renewable energy would be a great way to move toward solving these problems. Even though they have made many steps to becoming a clean energy renewable county, there is still more for them to do.
To enforce it more, there is no cost to making a commitment and setting up a plan. Renewable energy is even cheaper than fossil fuels, so that is an added bonus for this town. When I looked it up, I found that throughout the state of Maryland, mayors and town councils are committing to this type of renewable energy resolution.
A resolution to transition to renewable energy can change so many things for the better for Chesapeake Beach. Clean energy is about more than just carbon dioxide; it can help keep the Chesapeake Bay clean. Fossil fuel power plants release huge amounts of toxic pollutants into the water, which can affect the health of shellfish, benthic creatures, skates and rays, rockfish and other animals of the bay.
Becoming 100% committed to clean energy can help decrease the acidification in the bay, and help prevent the amount of pollution that fossil fuels spread. With a commitment to clean energy, the oysters and other benthic creatures can have a cleaner home, and so will we.
I’d like to put out a request to my fellow Chesapeake Beach residents. Let the mayor and our town council know that we want to see a commitment to a renewable energy future for the government of Chesapeake Beach. By giving town hall a call or sending the mayor an email, anything to make our voices heard counts. Together we can help benefit all of the residents of Chesapeake Beach and help create a more sustainable environment; especially for future generations.
And that goes for all towns in Southern Maryland: Leonardtown, La Plata, North Beach, Indian Head — let’s get town government commitments to clean energy all over the region to show that we care about our environment and our community’s future.