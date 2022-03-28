The Southern Maryland News editorial published March 18, 2022, informed readers that Sunshine Week, the nationwide celebration of access to public information, was held from March 13 to 19. While St. Mary's County is considered among the most friendly in the nation, I would offer that the incorporated town of La Plata should be considered as one of the least friendly and abusive.
Since the town of La Plata instituted virtual meetings due to COVID-19 in 2020, they have not provided all of the town's residents with a local telephone number to call in to participate. Initially, this was remedied when the town offered to call me prior to the meetings so that I could participate. Again, this was their solution and it worked well.
Toward the end of 2021 I became quite outspoken on issues involving petitioners of the HUB requesting annexation, offering factual information and questioning town council members. Without rehashing all of this, readers can reference letters to the editor that were published Nov. 12, 2021, as well as Jan. 21 and Feb. 18 this year. As a direct result of that, the town on Jan. 7 rescinded its offer to call me prior to meetings, providing no alternative, and in my opinion has been in violation of Maryland's Open Meetings Act ever since. The letters of Jan. 21 and Feb. 18 describe exactly what took place at the town meetings toward the end of 2021.
I still contend that all meetings of the town of La Plata since Jan. 7 are illegal and all business conducted illegitimate. Those conducting any business with our town at these meetings should be forewarned that, again in my opinion, it may not be legal and could cost needless, unnecessary expense to them. The town should understand that any legislation or other business conducted may be in direct violation of the sunshine laws placing the town in potential financial and legal jeopardy since their actions could be contested in the future.
The last paragraph of the editorial clearly states: "It's your government. It's your right to know. Enjoy the sunshine." In the incorporated town of La Plata that becomes difficult when it indulges in what I find is purposeful, intentional discrimination that keeps citizens in the dark. Might this be a good local issue for investigative reporting by the Southern Maryland News? Bring it on.