As a lifelong Maryland resident, I was encouraged to see that legislators on both sides of the aisle have introduced the Maryland Coal Community Transition Act, to move Maryland to cleaner energy sources while supporting the communities that have been keeping our lights on for decades. Our shift away from coal isn’t being forced on us by the state government — it was a decision made by the markets years ago.
In 2020, five of Maryland’s six coal plants were already planning to close, while solar, wind and hydropower are growing rapidly. Clean energy jobs are skyrocketing nationally, and as of 2019, over 85,000 Marylanders were helping sustainably power our homes and businesses through clean jobs (according to the E2 Clean Jobs America 2020 report). It’s essential that Maryland’s hardworking coal communities are able to share in that job growth, and I believe that the establishment of the $40 million Fossil Fuel Transition Account, which provides funding for affected workers and incentives for new clean energy development, is one of the most important parts of the bill. We can’t move forward as a state if we’re leaving workers behind.
The coal industry is an important part of our state’s history, but as it grows less and less profitable, the costs to our air quality, water and environment have become too much to bear. The bipartisan Maryland Coal Community Transition Act is an important first step towards cleaner air, a healthier Chesapeake Bay and better jobs for workers. As state Sen. Chris West (R-Baltimore County) said, it’s common sense.