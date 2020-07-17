I was pleased to see that the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s COVID-19 website has finally added demographic information for COVID-19 deaths. Unfortunately, they do not provide the same level of detail as they do for infections and they do not provide any death statistics for nursing homes or co-morbidity.
I was surprised to see there were (as of July 11) only two deaths in the 0-69 age group, or 3.9 percent of the 51 total deaths in St. Mary’s County. That same age group accounted for 479 infections, or 67.9 percent of the 705 total infections. Sadly, while infection demographics are broken out in 10-year age intervals from age 0 to 90+, death statistic are only broken out as age 0-69 and then by 10-year intervals from 70 to 90+.
While I don’t know for sure, I’d be willing to bet the two deaths in the 0-69 group were probably in the 60-69 interval, meaning that no children or prime-aged working adults have died due to COVID-19. I’m also wondering how many of the 49 deaths in the 70-90+ group occurred at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home where, according to the State’s COVID-19 website, 60 deaths have occurred. And how many deaths have been due only to the COVID-19 virus? According the CDC’s website, only six percent of nation-wide deaths have been caused exclusively by COVID-19. In the other 94 percent, there were an average of 2.6 co-morbidity issues contributing to the death.
The public deserves to see the whole picture concerning COVID-19 risks so they can make informed decisions about how to live their lives, instead of being kept in the dark by the government and living in unsubstantiated fear. Hopefully, our county health officer, Dr. Meenakshi G. Brewster, will provide us with that level of detail and transparency.