The Tri-County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will embark on a major milestone of sisterhood, scholarship and service by celebrating their chapter’s 10-year anniversary on March 27.
Their history reaches back to 2006, when Waldorf resident Roberta C. Berry sought out members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority who were Charles County residents. As the search grew it became evident that the number of interested women spanned not only Charles County, but Calvert and St. Mary’s counties as well.
Recognizing an increase in the minority population, a team of women came together to spearhead the chartering effort, along with Roberta were Dawn Chism Boffman, Elevear B. Johnson and Wanda Noel Mays. The team along with the other interested women were determined to explore the possibility of chartering a chapter in Southern Maryland.
After five years of chartering efforts the approval was received and on March 27, 2011, the chapter was chartered in Leonardtown by 22 dynamic women (one honorary) determined to make a difference in the community.
Since that time, the chapter has embraced three past presidents (Roberta C. Berry from 2011-2014, Ava J. Morton from 2014-2016 and LeStancia N. Spaght from 2016-2020), and is under the leadership of current President Tracy L. Jones.
The chapter has numerous successful programs that address the needs of the Southern Maryland community and operate under the sorority’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement.
A few programming highlights over the years over $31,000 in scholarships to students attending two-year, four-year and trade schools.
Educational programs for middle and high school girls in Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy in Charles County, Delta GEMS (Growing and Empowering Myself Successfully) in Calvert and Charles counties and EMBODI (Empowering Males to Build Opportunities for Developing Independence) in St. Mary’s County, partnering with Sigma Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Travelers Lodge #4, St. Mary’s County Library and We Are One in Action.
Most recently, a one-year strategic partnership with Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary to establish a food pantry was supported by chapter members who donated over 1,800 pounds of nonperishable food items. It served 54 families and 96 students via the school’s Weekend Meals Program. In 2021, the chapter continues to serve our Southern Maryland communities using all of those programs.
The chapter will celebrate virtually on Saturday, March 27, acknowledging the chapter’s history and accomplishments. For additional information on our programs and events, see our website www.dsttricountymd.org.