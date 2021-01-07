President Trump has a final chance by Jan. 20 to redeem himself and be remembered somewhat positively. In the 1938 film “Angels with Dirty Faces” James Cagney played a swaggering, boastful miscreant with a following of loyal adoring youths. On his execution day, Pat O’Brien’s character, a priest, asks him to swallow his pride and appear to die a coward to save his naïve followers from a life of crime.
In the end, Cagney feigns going down crying like a baby and the kids abandon their hero worship. Is Donald Trump man enough to tell his followers “that he lost, the virus is real, and masks and social distancing help?” Or will he go vainly “spitting in their eyes” as Cagney’s Rocky Sullivan had originally vowed to do?