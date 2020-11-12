Donald Trump should have won the election. I say that, not because it would have been my preferred outcome, but because he had victory in his hands and blew it. At the end of 2019 he was presiding over an economy that had set records for continued expansion. And guess the No. 1 issue — by almost two to one — expressed by voters in exit polls: The economy (The numbers I’ve seen are: the economy 35%, racial inequality 20%, the pandemic 17%, crime and safety 11%, health care 11%, other 6%).
Look at those numbers; the economy ranked twice as high as the pandemic. But what ultimately brought Trump down? The pandemic. From the very beginning — by his own admission — he adopted a strategy of denial that the U.S. was facing its most serious health crisis in a century. A natural follow-on was to do as little as possible in any direction that might indicate admission that this was not so, and to muzzle or denigrate anyone who said otherwise. As a result many state governors, left to their own devices and with empathy and concern for the health and well-being of their citizens, took independent, uncoordinated actions based on the best medical advice available. And the economy cratered.
Both before and after the election we were treated to an incessant drumbeat of claims about election fraud associated with mail-in ballots (this fraud apparently existing only in those states that Trump lost), but what occasioned the unprecedented use of this process? The pandemic.
The irony is that if Trump had listened to and acted on the advice of civil servants doing their non-partisan duty in his much-maligned “deep state,” he very probably would now be enjoying the prospect of another term in office.