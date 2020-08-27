A few years ago, I needed a new garden hose. I spent the extra money and purchased one advertised as “never-kink.” It’s the worst kinking hose I’ve ever owned. How often do the marketing people snag us with empty promises?
President Donald Trump promised to “make America great again.” His marketing hype appealed to a discontented population with a candidate from reality TV show who had a vague reputation as a business savant and dealmaker. He also had a brash attitude toward his political rivals, which appealed to voter frustration with politicians in general. So, how did that promise of greatness work out?
The United States has dropped dramatically in every measure of national prestige. World leaders ignore his blathering tweets that substitute for policymaking. On Aug. 21 in a full-page letter in the Wall Street Journal, over 70 former Republican national security officials called Trump corrupt and unfit to lead.
Our health care spending per capita is the highest in the world at $10,586, yet life expectancy at birth is 78.6 years, two years below the average of all 36 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries.
Wealth disparities are the highest since 1935 and have steadily increased since 1978. Median annual wages adjusted for inflation for service sector jobs have dropped 3% since 2004. Thousands of full-time workers live in poverty, while others get tax breaks on capital gains. The GAO reports that in 2017 alone, tax expenditures (tax revenue losses from special exclusion, exemption or deductions) cost government approximately $1.47 trillion in revenue. All while our federal debt grows. Why was this not addressed in the 2018 tax bill?
Not all these problems are a result of Trump policies, but what has he done in the last four years to promote any social, economic or political solutions? After all, he did proclaim he could “fix” things.
Over 250 legislative bills passed by the House languish on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s desk where Republicans refuse to even read them, much less, offer compromise legislation. These include a Republican-sponsored bill to restrict oil drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico (HR 205), as well as bipartisan legislation to end the backlog of untested rape kits (HR 777) and the Raise the Wage Act, to increase the federal minimum wage (HR 582).
My parents’ generation confronted a global threat and united in purpose to defeat the Axis powers. Citizens purchased war bonds. Women learned new skills to weld liberty ships, rivet fuselages and fly bombers from factories to military bases. All Americans united in purpose for a common goal. Over 405,000 made the ultimate sacrifice. The COVID-19 crisis has been described as a “war” and yet our leader cannot muster a common goal to wear protective masks, much less a united national response.
November’s election is an existential reckoning. The adman-in-chief continues to garner support from working class Americans as he hacks away at health insurance, and now threatens to end Social Security with the payroll tax cut. Sure, a tax cut sounds good. That’s what the marketing men want you to think. But the payroll tax, FICA on your pay stub, is 50% of the funding for Social Security (your employer pays the other 50%). In reality, this tax is more like a savings account. You put in money now and when you retire, you get a monthly paycheck until you die. The goal is to keep elderly Americans out of poverty. But Trump does not care about that.
So, a great business leader … making America great … taking care of the working man … fixing the tax code … uniting the country? Pretty kinked if you ask me.