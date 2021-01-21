The Jan. 15 editorial “It is time to move forward together” conflates the terms “riot” and “insurrection.” What was the event on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in the correct context of riots and insurrections?
The term “riot” means “a public disturbance involving an act or acts of violence by one or more persons part of an assemblage of three or more persons, which act or acts shall constitute a clear and present danger of, or shall result in, damage or injury to the property of any other person or to the person of any other individual” (18 U.S. Code § 2102).
Clearly, a riot occurred.
However, President Trump did not incite a riot because “the mere oral or written advocacy of ideas or expression of belief, not involving advocacy of any act or acts of violence or assertion of the rightness of, or the right to commit, any such act or acts” is not a crime. Trump’s exhortation — “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” — is protected freedom of speech because it was not “directed to inciting imminent lawless action and likely to produce such action” (Brandenburg v. Ohio, 395 U.S. 444 (1969)).
The Jan. 13 Article of Impeachment accuses President Trump of “Incitement of Insurrection.” According to Black’s Law Dictionary, “Insurrection is distinguished from rout, riot, and offense connected with mob violence by the fact that in insurrection there is an organized and armed uprising against authority or operations of government, while crimes growing out of mob violence are simply unlawful acts in disturbance of the peace which do not threaten the stability of the government or the existence of political society.”
An insurrection did not occur, and Trump is not an insurrectionist who took part in an organized armed rebellion against constituted authority.
Coming only one week before the end of President Trump’s term of office, the politically motivated reason for characterizing the Jan. 6 event as an “insurrection” is because no person engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States shall “hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State” (14th Amendment, Section 3). This clause was employed to prevent former federal and state officials who swore allegiance to the Confederate States from holding office again after the war. In this case, the intent is to prevent Trump from doing so, specifically including the 2024 election for president.
It is wishful thinking that we are going to move forward together under conditions dictated by vindictive radical Democrats.