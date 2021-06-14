Mary Broadhurst may wish to cite other well known myths to support her belief, in a letter to the editor on June 4, 2021, that Trump — excuse me that should read Donald J. Trump — won the 2020 presidential election.
Several come to mind: The moon is blue; bats are blind; George Washington had wooden teeth; the Declaration of Independence was signed on the 4th of July; and, of course, the sun is yellow.
Broadhurst in some 500-odd regurgitated words ignores reality — that Trump, again excuse me, did lose the 2020 election 46.8% to 51.3% or 74,262,958 popular votes to 81,283,098 popular votes and by 47 votes in the electoral college. Hopefully, she will wake up and realize the truth — Trump was and is the loser.
From the south of Maryland.
Fred Lothrop, Leonardtown