I believe that Trump commented, during the debate, that “people who pay taxes are stupid.” He also made reference to being “smart.”
In case he doesn’t know it, a question on an adult IQ test is, “Why should we pay taxes?” Although many of us really do not relish writing a check to the IRS, people with a reasonable degree of intelligence, mature judgement or basic common sense understand that our government depends on fair and honest tax revenue to support our government.
Services such as national defense, education, health services, infrastructure, etc. are dependent upon all of us paying our fair share of taxes to support our system of government. As a clinical psychologist, I’ve asked this question many, many times over a nearly 40-year career, most responses were much more sophisticated than Trump’s appreciation of why the rest of us pay taxes.