Several polls conducted yearly consistently rank nursing as the most trusted profession in the U.S. Gallup’s most recent result in 2021 was the 20th consecutive year in which nursing made the top spot, leading everyone at 81%, followed by physicians at 67%. Members of congress rated 9%, just above car salesmen (8%). 

As a physician who works with many other physicians, and with many nurses, the data made me think about the possible reasons for both the high rankings and the disparity between two professions that work together with a mission to improve people’s health and, when possible, to cure or manage disease.