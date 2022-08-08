Voter turnout determines the outcomes of elections.

In the 2020 presidential election, with a public health emergency as the catalyst, the Democratic Party perfected its means of increasing voter turnout with the use of absentee ballots. The new means of “ballot box stuffing” became mail-in and drop-box voting. In Maryland, 62% of Democrats voted by mail/drop box versus 25% of Republicans; in St. Mary’s County, 55% of Democrats used the legal option of voting by mail or drop box versus 26% of Republicans.