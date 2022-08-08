Voter turnout determines the outcomes of elections.
In the 2020 presidential election, with a public health emergency as the catalyst, the Democratic Party perfected its means of increasing voter turnout with the use of absentee ballots. The new means of “ballot box stuffing” became mail-in and drop-box voting. In Maryland, 62% of Democrats voted by mail/drop box versus 25% of Republicans; in St. Mary’s County, 55% of Democrats used the legal option of voting by mail or drop box versus 26% of Republicans.
If, in St. Mary’s County in the 2022 elections, the Republican turnout is 60% and predominately in-person voting on Election Day, Democrats can equal or exceed that number of voters with a minimum 74% turnout combination of in-person and absentee voters. It is not an impossibility. The unaffiliated/other voters will then largely decide the elections.
If the Republican turnout is 65%, then Democrats must muster a more difficult and less likely 81% turnout, and the dependence upon unaffiliated/other voters is increased for Democrats and lessened for Republicans.
The unknown in the voting equation is the number of voters who will vote for candidates in the opposing party. These are Democrats and Republicans whose party affiliation is “in name only.” Party-line voting seems more consistent with Democrats than Republicans, in my opinion, which further necessitates a large, Republican turnout — probably 70% — to counter the so-called "Republicans in name only," or RINOs.
Despite what Democrats seemingly take for granted, political party affiliation is not determined by the factors of gender, race and ethnicity, which are involuntary. Rather, partisan affiliation is voluntary and based on attitudes and belief structures. This may in part explain the reduction of 1,280 Democratic Party voter registrations in St. Mary’s County between November 2020 to June 2022.
If Republicans in St. Mary’s County want to avoid being subjected to the authoritarian, socialist, “woke” dictates of the Democratic Party controlling the board of county commissioners, they must increase their voter turnout, both in-person and by mail-in/ballot box voting. Traditional in-person voting on Election Day will no longer suffice.