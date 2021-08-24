I served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force because I love this country. I also have a love of military history.
Since I am a Vietnam veteran I really focused on successful military leaders and how smaller forces can overcome much stronger forces. Studying great leaders like Alexander the Great, Gen. George Washington and Darby's Rangers, I learned that a well-trained and disciplined smaller force could defeat a much larger force if you added the element of surprise. You hit the enemy where and when they least they least expect it.
The worst thing a military or a nation can do is telegraph their intentions to the enemy. We did that when we pulled out of Bagram Air Base in the middle of the night. When I heard that, I personally had a sickening feeling in the pit of my stomach that things were not going to go well. We basically gave up what the Army always tries to keep and that is the high ground. Bagram was the most valuable and defensible piece of property in all of Afghanistan considering the overall mission of total withdrawal.
We still had our intel, logistics, source of air power and numerous secure runways for resupply and evacuation of our citizens, our Afghan supporters and lastly our military. The way we pulled out in the middle of the night leaving our former allies without intelligence, logistics or air power insures their defeat.
Deserting our allies and leaving with our tail between our legs telegraphed to the world and to the Taliban our lack of integrity, resolve and leadership. When I say leadership, I do not mean the leadership in Afghanistan. No, I mean leadership from the White House, the Pentagon and the state department.
I have been following this crisis closely and someone boiled down the current status of our country in very simple statement as follows: "Our enemies no longer fear us and our allies no longer trust us." It is to the point that our enemy, China, is now taunting us and saying if we interfere in their taking Taipei they will take Los Angeles.