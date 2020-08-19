Electoral integrity now dominates the discussions on social media, cable news and among national leaders. Given this national focus it’s all too easy to forget that elections are actually local affairs. We send our completed absentee/mail-in ballots to our local board of elections, not to a faraway clearing house in another state — or we vote in person at a local polling place. Your vote is counted locally. Every county in the state of Maryland has a local board of elections. These offices are staffed by seasoned professionals who are experts in voting processes, voting rights and election security.
No one takes the security of an election more seriously than the people charged to make it work. I have worked closely with our board of elections over many years. I have been a poll watcher and have helped to make sure that polling places are working properly and that all votes are accurately counted. I have attended a canvass as a “watcher” where absentee/mail-in ballots were counted. Hundreds of ballots were opened one by one. This process included officials from both parties who reviewed each ballot to make sure it complied with all of the criteria to make it a valid vote. Canvases are open to the public and worth attending to see how the process works.
If you have questions and concerns about the integrity of the election process, please contact your local board of elections. In St. Mary’s County, the number is 301-475-4200, ext. 71625, and make an appointment to discuss your issue. They will answer any question and explain how the process works to ensure the integrity of the election. Get your information from your local experts. Let’s get these important questions out in the open so we fully understand the process and the safeguards in place to protect the integrity of our elections and our democracy.