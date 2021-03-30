I’ve seen several letters come into this paper opposing proposals from Democratic Party representatives, calling them socialist plots or an undermining of the republic, etc. For the most part I do like any other sensible person who reads these kinds of letters: I laugh and shake my head at the enraged word salads that get printed and move on with my day.
However, I was struck by Vernon Gray’s letter, “Guard against deceptive advocacy of democracy,” in the March 19 edition of Southern Maryland News where, after some strange comparisons of communists and the Democratic Party (which, despite Republican rhetoric is most definitely a capitalist party) he seemingly began to attack basic democratic principles, like universal suffrage and proportional representation.
For a refresher, universal suffrage is the belief that all adult citizens, regardless of race, gender, religion or other characteristics, are allowed to vote. Proportional representation is the basic principle that seats in an elected body are chosen in relation to their population, such as in our House of Representatives. Does he really wish to take these things away?
He claims there are a lot of similarities between the Communist Party USA’s Road to Socialism and House Resolution 1, known as the For the People Act, and that because of these similarities the Democratic Party is “undermin[ing] constitutional republicanism … through democratizations.” I read through the section of the Road Socialism and what’s contained in HR1. The Communist Party USA supports (through a class focused lens) all legislation to protect voting rights of U.S. citizens, including many in HR1, like automatic voter registration, nonpartisan redistricting to end gerrymandering, and expanded voting methods like early voting and mail in balloting. They also call to “implement proportional representation,” which in their context obviously means a system other than first-past-the-post, such as ranked choice (used in Alaska and Maine) or single transferable vote (used in Ireland), and “Restore voting rights [suffrage] to felons who have served their time,” which is the case in all but nine states including Maryland.
Mr. Gray would have done well to clarify these points before mentioning them in his letter. Certainly the Communist Party USA goes farther, calling for an end to first-past-the-post, mandating minor parties be included in debates, and allowing non-citizens the vote in local elections, but that’s besides the point. Most of the provisions in HR1 are benefits we enjoy here in Maryland and take for granted and I can’t see how most of these changes would be controversial. It baffles me to think that there are still 12 states without online voter registration and only 18 states and Washington, D.C., have voter registration at the motor vehicle departments. I registered to vote at the Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles myself.
And as for ending gerrymandering, well, just look at our own electoral districts. Sure there’s similarities in what the Communist Party USA and the Democratic Party are calling for — but so what? I would think calling for strengthening our democratic process would be something all Americans can rally around, regardless of your political banner.
And finally, it is a letter trying to push the silly “republic versus democracy” argument that falls flat on its face when you consider it for more than two seconds. A republic is just a system of government where power comes from the electorate and representatives of the people govern, while democracy is a means of selecting those electors. We have always been both since day one.
Every American citizen should be afforded access to their right to vote and I’m going to assume the addressed writer was simply confused as to this various terminology, because to assault basic democratic principles isn’t just anti-democratic, it’s un-American.