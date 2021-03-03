“My future is hopeless!”
“What makes you think so?”
“My past!”
As a species, we may be on our way out. Just as there was nothing inevitable about our rise to the top of the food chain, nowhere is it written that we will stay there.
We seem to be doing everything in our power to assure that our dominance will end, and sooner rather than later. This applies both to the over-taxing of the resources — air, water, land, and plant and animal life — on which we depend for survival, and to the existential threat of climate change. Why my pessimism? Because our response to COVID-19 offers a useful analogy.
The first step in addressing a problem is acknowledging its existence. With COVID-19, in spite of statements from some in positions of leadership that it was no big deal and would, “magically” disappear, many recognized it as something deserving attention, especially after people became ill and began dying in significant numbers.
Climate change is also killing people through droughts, famines, wildfires, habitat destruction of animal and plant life, and the increased severity of atmospheric storms. But many still reject the concept, perhaps because the cause-and-effect relationships are not as immediately clear-cut as overflowing intensive care units.
Even if folks come around to recognizing climate change as a serious matter, the next step — assuming individual and collective responsibility for doing something about it — is where things will come unglued. When COVID-19 was finally acknowledged to be a threat and the medical community prescribed measures to inhibit transmission, segments of society went ballistic because those measures impinged on what they deemed to be their “rights.”
That their neighbors might have “rights” not to be infected and die (500,000 and counting) was apparently someone else’s problem. And that will be our Achilles’ heel: Unwillingness to take unified action against something that threatens us all.
Even if everyone agreed tomorrow on steps to be taken to reduce vulnerabilities associated with climate change, we have already “baked in” — no pun intended — effects that will adversely affect the lives of our heirs. But, based on our COVID-19 experience, the likelihood of agreement being reached and necessary actions taken is, in my opinion, vanishingly small.