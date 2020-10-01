Last night I put a Biden—Harris sign on our property on Valley Drive in Long Beach. This morning, only 15 hours later, we found the sign with a hole punched in it and thrown in the bushes about 50 feet from where it was placed.
We live in the USA and we all love our county and most of us can’t imagine living anywhere else. This vandalism is not supportive of American ideals. If anyone sees anyone destroying signs for either party please say something. Every citizen has the right to show their support for a candidate. It is the coward that destroys private property and refuses a citizen to show their support for a candidate.