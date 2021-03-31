This is the second of several letters to the editor I plan to write monthly related to issues raised in the Jan. 1 Southern Maryland News story “State school board denies Title IX appeal."
After the tennis banquet, the athletes, other parents and I learned there would only be four tennis courts built at the new Northern High School, rather than eight. The following day, I emailed the principal objecting to the school’s plan to have just four tennis courts. The tennis team started a petition requesting more courts.
I have always believed there were many inequities between the girls’ and boys’ sport facilities at NHS. It is especially noticeable when comparing the football, baseball, and boys’ lacrosse teams to any of the numerous girls’ sports.
After this conclusion, I contacted The National Women’s Law Center, NWLC, who provided a guide titled "Check It Out: Is the Playing Field Level for Girls at Your School?" which is available at https://nwlc.org/resources/check-it-out-playing-field-level-women-and-girls-your-school/. The guide contains a series of questions of whether the athletic program at your school treats both female and male students fairly and provides all students with equal opportunities in sports. Title IX, stemming from the Education Amendments of 1972, is the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools and other educational programs that receive federal funds. Almost all public elementary, secondary schools, colleges, and universities receive some sort of federal funding; their athletics programs fall under the jurisdiction of Title IX.
Title IX requires schools to offer male and female students equal opportunities to play sports. Treat male and female athletes fairly, and give male and female athletes their fair share of athletic scholarship money.
What does “equal opportunities to play sports” mean? To demonstrate that it offers equal opportunities for both males and females to play sports, a school must show: that the percentages of male and female athletes are about the same as the percentages of male and female students enrolled at the school; or that the school has a history and a continuing practice of expanding athletic opportunities for female students, since they have been given fewer chances to play; or that the school is fully meeting female athletes’ interests and abilities.
What does "treat male and female athletes fairly” mean? Fair treatment means making sure that male and female athletes receive equal benefits and services from their school including: equal quality and quantity of equipment and supplies; fairness in scheduling games and practices; equal financial support for travel and expenses; fairness in assigning and paying quality coaches; and equal facilities (i.e. locker rooms and fields).
What does “fair shares of scholarship money” mean? The percentages of athletic scholarship money awarded to male and female athletes should be within 1% of their respective participation rates.
Schools must give male and female students alike a fair chance to play sports, and they must provide male and female athletes with equal support. That means they generally must treat males and females equally overall in the athletic program (including students with disabilities).
In 2018, total enrollment at Northern was 1,482 students, according to the director of student services. Female students represent 53% of enrollment at Northern, yet only make up 44.5% of the student athletes. The male students represent 47% of enrollment, yet make up 55.5% of student athletes, according to the school athletic director. The percentage proportions of male and female athletes do not match with the percentage proportions of male and female students enrolled at school.
It appears Northern does not treat both female and male student-athletes fairly and does not provide equal opportunities in sports.
Beth M. Bubser, Dunkirk