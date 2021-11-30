For some reason our government still fails to recognize antibodies from natural immunity of COVID-19. It is well known by experts that antibodies from other diseases throughout time have been recognized as providing protection against reinfection. The antibodies created by people that survived COVID-19 are no different.
I am aware of folks that have recovered from the earliest strain of COVID-19 who continue to have protection and have not been reinfected. I am aware of people who have had COIVD-19 and then got a vaccine significantly suffered from severe side effects. This is because the vaccine put their antibodies in excess, which could additionally cause an autoimmune disease later in life.
Vaccines should not be politicized. It should be based on scientific fact. Forcing vaccines on people is not the answer. Multiple members of the fully vaccinated Biden administration are now reported infected with COVID-19. Forcing vaccines makes our government appear no different to the public than any Communist country.
Our government has not been truthful about many things when it comes to this virus. At first they said a mask was not needed. And then they said it is. At first they said children couldn’t get it or it would be a mild case. Thus far, children have reacted to an infection of COVID-19 in the same manner as some adults. Most children have shown a better resilience to recover from the virus. But, there have been deaths as young as five years old.
Our government said only one Johnson & Johnson and two MRNA vaccines were needed. Now they are pushing for boosters. Our government will constantly push for more ineffective shots. If the vaccines fail after a while, why not have vaccines based from natural antibodies that doesn’t fail? For some reason Democrats were against the vaccines while the Republicans were in office. Now they are completely supporting it. Doesn’t this sound based more from politics than actual science?
There is a lot that isn’t known and perhaps never well be. What is known is there are three quarters of a million U.S. citizens dead from this virus. Who is answering for it? Nobody.
Unfortunately, thousands more will die after I write this letter. And still there will be no accountability. There never will be. Politics divides people. But, viruses bring them together. It brings them together as sick or dead. A virus doesn’t care who you are or what you believe.