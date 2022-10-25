Citizens who are concerned about the growing prevalence of violence and pandemic lung diseases within our communities should vote no on the ballot issue of legalizing recreational use of federally–illegal, health- and safety-endangering marijuana in Maryland.

Endangered patriot-citizens also need to vote against all candidates whose political affiliation is with the state-government dominated stoner-caucus majority party in Annapolis which has already enabled the current expansion of the drug-traffickers’ marijuana commerce through the hoax of declaring this brain-damaging dope as state endorsed snake-oil “medicine” in defiance of federal and international drug prevention policies. And more recently, evidenced by the monumental new irregularly-permitted marijuana factory being built in St. Mary’s County.