Citizens who are concerned about the growing prevalence of violence and pandemic lung diseases within our communities should vote no on the ballot issue of legalizing recreational use of federally–illegal, health- and safety-endangering marijuana in Maryland.
Endangered patriot-citizens also need to vote against all candidates whose political affiliation is with the state-government dominated stoner-caucus majority party in Annapolis which has already enabled the current expansion of the drug-traffickers’ marijuana commerce through the hoax of declaring this brain-damaging dope as state endorsed snake-oil “medicine” in defiance of federal and international drug prevention policies. And more recently, evidenced by the monumental new irregularly-permitted marijuana factory being built in St. Mary’s County.
With the flood of new marijuana commerce throughout Maryland that results if that new drug-trafficker-friendly law passes, all the other currently safe counties will become as dangerous and corrupted as Baltimore and Prince George's County, where rates of addiction, overdose, murder and other violent crimes are among the highest in the entire nation.
Fortunately, the experience of the coronavirus pandemic has revealed the usefulness of oral swab screening to quickly and cheaply detect exposure to that horrific lung disease for quarantining and treatment purposes. And now, with that proven example, such simple, quick and inexpensive oral swab screening can become a prototype tool for detecting and treating exposure to the disease of drug addiction that also is causing horrific massive death, terror and misery throughout Maryland as well as the rest of the nation.
Therefore, protect your loved ones: Vote no on pot and pro-pot politicians.