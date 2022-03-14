Kelly “Just wear the damn mask” Schulz is running for governor of Maryland. Schulz is a participating member of the Global Pandemic & Biodefense Center. Her name is listed on their website. The state of Maryland is the only state in the nation that is a partner in the center. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is also a participant in this global cabal.
Why is this important to know? Because the center supports global totalitarianism. The website states that COVID-19 is “a pandemic that changed life as we know it — and its effects will likely be felt for generations.” This is “Great Reset” language.
Don’t be fooled by politicians who secretly support an authoritarian agenda. A tyrannical government that refuses to abide by the U.S. Constitution will erase any of your freedoms anytime they choose using health, wellness, climate change and “the common good” as justification.
We see their tactics in the way they’ve used a survivable virus to try to remake society. They use fear, propaganda, coercion, threats and intimidation to get us to knuckle under to their demands.
Fighting global totalitarianism is a nonpartisan and nonidentity issue. Every American, regardless of one’s political party, race, faith or sexual preference, should be voting against his or her own enslavement. That’s what global totalitarianism is — slavery. Under global totalitarianism, the entire world will be ruled by a dictatorship of elitists who control all the wealth, power and decision making. The rest of us will suffer scarcity and surveillance.
If you think this is hyperbole or that it can’t happen here, think again. The COVID-19 mandates, skyrocketing fuel and food prices, open borders, interrupted supply chains, escalating crime, $30 trillion in national debt, abortion at later points in pregnancy, “woke” corporations, media propaganda and massive censorship are all intentional methods of ushering in the Great Reset, which has already begun and is scheduled to come to full fruition in 2030.
Our only chance of stopping the Great Reset is voting for unequivocally liberty-loving people now. We must make the right voting choices before fair elections are obsolete, the middle class is eliminated, private property is denied, massive surveillance starts and all manner of discrimination and persecution begins. We will truly be living a dystopian nightmare if we do not turn the ship around now.
To secure your freedoms, vote for liberty-loving Dan Cox, who is running for governor of Maryland, and Gordana Schifanelli, his running mate who is on fire for freedom. You must be a registered Republican to vote for the Cox/Schifanelli ticket in the primary held June 28. Register now as a Republican so you can vote for Cox/Schifanelli in the primary. You cannot afford to sit this one out. Vote in person to ensure election integrity and know that your vote counted.
Bernadette Smith,
