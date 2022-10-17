We’ve all had a bad experience with government. We’ve all seen the system fail. We’ve all felt that frustration, whether it’s happened to us or to someone we care about. And we’ve all felt driven to fix it because we need government to work for us, especially when we’re enduring serious hardships in our lives.

One of the most painful of those hardships is the death of a loved one. For some Marylanders, that heartbreaking time includes a trip to the courthouse to open an estate and navigate the probate system — the process for taking care of someone’s affairs after they’ve passed. While most families will visit their register of wills, who will thoughtfully and carefully help them every step of the way, some end up before an obscure institution called the orphans’ court.