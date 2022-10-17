We’ve all had a bad experience with government. We’ve all seen the system fail. We’ve all felt that frustration, whether it’s happened to us or to someone we care about. And we’ve all felt driven to fix it because we need government to work for us, especially when we’re enduring serious hardships in our lives.
One of the most painful of those hardships is the death of a loved one. For some Marylanders, that heartbreaking time includes a trip to the courthouse to open an estate and navigate the probate system — the process for taking care of someone’s affairs after they’ve passed. While most families will visit their register of wills, who will thoughtfully and carefully help them every step of the way, some end up before an obscure institution called the orphans’ court.
In Howard County, some grieving families who come before this court leave feeling deeply dissatisfied. It's their intense frustration with this centuries-old system that prompted the legislature to pass a constitutional amendment to transfer its duties to our circuit court. Instead of electing three partisan non-lawyer judges, we would use what's already in place — a court comprised of professional, trained, experienced lawyer judges. Their skill and judgment can better resolve increasingly complex legal disputes, meet the needs of our fast-growing population, and deliver a more efficient, less expensive and more just process for the public.
While this is a local issue, it's on the ballot for all Marylanders. We need you to pass this overdue and needed reform. You can help the people of Howard County by voting for Question 5 on this year's election ballot, giving us a better probate system that will have a real, positive impact on the lives of people who expect and deserve what we all want — government to work for us when we need it most.