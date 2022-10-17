Most voters undoubtedly will be unaware of the implications of this year's election ballot Question 5 regarding a change to the Maryland constitution trying to abolish the orphans’ court in Howard County. Your first question may be, “What in the world is the orphans’ court?” The second one is most likely, “Why does the entire state care about this constitutional question?”

If you are like me, you never may have understood or encountered the orphans’ court until you met a judge or had to deal with the estate of a loved one. So here is a quick summary from Marylandcourts.gov: “Orphans' courts … were first created in Maryland under the Acts of 1777. They were to be established in each county and served by a register of wills … In 1851, the judges of the orphans' court became constitutional judges …. Judges of the orphans' courts exercise limited jurisdiction. The court is charged by Estates and Trusts Article § 2-102 with conducting judicial probate, directing the conduct of personal representatives and passing orders necessary for the administration of a decedent's estate.”