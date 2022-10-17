Most voters undoubtedly will be unaware of the implications of this year's election ballot Question 5 regarding a change to the Maryland constitution trying to abolish the orphans’ court in Howard County. Your first question may be, “What in the world is the orphans’ court?” The second one is most likely, “Why does the entire state care about this constitutional question?”
If you are like me, you never may have understood or encountered the orphans’ court until you met a judge or had to deal with the estate of a loved one. So here is a quick summary from Marylandcourts.gov: “Orphans' courts … were first created in Maryland under the Acts of 1777. They were to be established in each county and served by a register of wills … In 1851, the judges of the orphans' court became constitutional judges …. Judges of the orphans' courts exercise limited jurisdiction. The court is charged by Estates and Trusts Article § 2-102 with conducting judicial probate, directing the conduct of personal representatives and passing orders necessary for the administration of a decedent's estate.”
The three-judge panel on each of our counties’ orphans' courts do an incredible service for families in their times of loss and pain. The judges are elected every four years, unlike other judges, and are uniquely qualified members of our communities who give every grieving family their day in court as needed.
This ballot question, initiated by Howard County's register of wills to eliminate their court because of his petty disagreements with their judges, is a misguided and dangerous precedent that ultimately could destroy a cost-effective, empathetic, constitutionally-mandated court system across our state. Additionally, it would force our already overwhelmed circuit court judges to increase their workload in an area where they have little expertise or interest.
Do not be fooled by the single county label on this question. This would unnecessarily force a change to our state constitution. This is just another attack on a proven judicial system that protects families, addresses the wishes of their departed loved ones and keeps our court system functioning efficiently in every part of the state. I urge every Maryland citizen to vote no on Question 5.
Mike Kepferle, Port Tobacco
The writer is the husband of Darlene Breck, the chief judge of the Charles County Orphans Court.