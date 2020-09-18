I was looking over the Chesapeake Beach 2020 election I just received from the town and was very surprised to see the two ballot questions.
Ballot questions: Residents will cast a vote for (2) two ballot questions that seek public opinion on expanded gaming in Chesapeake Beach. Voters will vote yes or no.
1. Do you support the State of Maryland awarding full casino gambling licenses (table gaming, casino slots, etc.) to venue(s) in Chesapeake Beach?
2. Do you support the State of Maryland awarding sports betting licenses (i.e. sports betting, off-track racing, etc.) to venue(s) in Chesapeake Beach?
As a resident of Chesapeake Beach living within walking distance of our existing “bingo gambling machines” I am very much against any expanded gambling in our once quite small town.
I implore all Chesapeake Beach residents to vote no to both questions. We don't need it in our community.
Rick Mack, Chesapeake Beach