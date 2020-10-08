Forty-four years ago, in 1976, Maryland Del. Roy Dyson (D) sponsored the St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Act, the first such act in the state, and more stringent than the subsequent state law. Its enactment was made necessary by political corruption in the county government.
The open meetings act states in pertinent part, “It is the policy of St. Mary’s County that: (1) public officials shall engage in official action in an open and public manner so that voters are advised of the performance of public officials and of decisions made in forming public policy; (2) public agencies exist to aid in conducting the people’s business; (3) the people of the county, in delegating authority, do not yield their sovereignty or give public agencies the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know; and (4) the right of the people to remain informed is protected so that they may retain control over the instruments they create.”
On Sept. 24, 2019, county commissioners Eric Colvin (R), Randy Guy (R), Todd Morgan (R) and John O’Connor (R) voted in favor of proposed amendments to the open meetings act that, in part, weakened it. On Sept. 29, 2020, these same four commissioners have now voted in favor of a legislative proposal to repeal the act. On both occasions, only Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) voted “no.”
Why do they want to repeal it? As Hewitt noted, there is no public demand to do so. According to the county attorney, “By repealing the St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Act, we are not removing transparency. We are merely simplifying government.” In other words, they are not removing transparency but are certainly lessening it and are simply making it easier for county government bureaucrats to conduct more public business behind-closed-doors.
Public confidence (faith and trust) in the integrity of government is undermined when elected officials seek to diminish the checks and balances that constrain the power of government. Knowledge is power. The ability to control information makes it easier to manipulate and control people.
By their actions, these four county commissioners deserve a vote of no confidence.