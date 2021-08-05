In response to Mary Broadhurst’s letter in the July 23 edition of Southern Maryland News (“Hard to believe there is so much support for the current president”) wondering how there could be so much support for President Joe Biden, I wonder if she has ever considered that while many folks voted for Biden, many others voted against former President Donald Trump.
One well known ultra-conservative writer was reported to have said he’d hold his nose but he’d vote for Biden. The fact that Biden received so many votes points more to serious problems in the Republican base rather than increased popularity in the Democrat base.