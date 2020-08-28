Please allow me to respond to the letter to the editor titled “The Message is clear; Love thy neighbor,” printed in The Aug. 14 edition of Southern Maryland News.
No individual or political party who blasphemes God, advocates theft, aligns themselves with violent and lawless domestic terrorists and promotes the murder of preborn babies and trafficking in dead baby parts can claim the moral high ground no matter how much scripture they quote or twist to fit their political narrative. The Democrat party, hijacked by godless globalist Marxists, commits all these sins as exemplified below:
At the 2012 Democrat National Convention, the Dems literally “booed” God out of their party platform. Dems also routinely deny Christians the right to practice their faith as in suing the Little Sisters of the Poor. During the August 2020 DNC, the words “under God” were intentionally left out of the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Dems’ party platform revolves around redistribution of wealth, called Socialism, which is nothing but state-sanctioned theft. Nothing has changed about Socialism since 1951 when the British Parliamentarian Ivor Thomas wrote, “We have seen in the twentieth century the dire consequences when all power is concentrated in the hands of the state. When power is widely diffused, it is difficult and normally impossible for any one man or a few to turn it all at once to evil use.”
Rather than support the police and ensure the safety and well-being of their constituents, Democrat mayors and governors coddle Marxist terrorists Antifa and Black Lives Matter as these hoodlums rampage, riot, loot, block streets and threaten and beat up people in cities across the United States.
Dems collect big campaign contributions from the blood money of Planned Parenthood, an organization, which should rightfully be called, Murdering Babies R Us.
When she was attorney general for the state of California, Kamala Harris, used her power (or abused her power would be more apt) by ordering law enforcement officers to invade the home of journalist David Daleiden who was arrested and tried for exposing the horrors of how Planned Parenthood profits from selling dead baby parts.
As reported by the Independent Sentinel on Aug. 13, “In a California courtroom in September 2019, the CEO of StemExpress admitted to selling intact aborted babies to medical researchers. This illegal practice was uncovered by two undercover reporters for The Center for American Progress, David Daleiden, and Sandra Merritt. The videos were released beginning in 2015.”
“Instead of going after the organizations allegedly committing the crimes, the state of California, led by then-attorney general Kamala Harris, went after the undercover reporters who exposed the illegal activity.”
In the Aug. 20 issue of the Wanderer, a National Catholic weekly newspaper, Mary Ann Kreitzer, who runs Les Femmes—The Truth blog, was reported as saying:
“God help America if Biden and Harris win in November. It’s a ticket committed to intrinsic evil. … Any Catholic voting for them shares in the evil they will inflict on babies in the womb, the family, and people of faith. … It’s a ticket from Hell and I mean that literally! Voting for them is a mortal sin.”
To save America as we know it--the land of the free and the brave — we must do the right thing: re-elect Donald Trump and vote all Democrats out of office.