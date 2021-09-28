The St. Vincent de Paul Society will host its 14th annual Friends of the Poor Walk this Saturday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. (rain or shine) at Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown.
The Friends of the Poor Walk is a national fundraising effort organized locally by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul local conferences. The goal of the walk is to raise awareness of the challenges faced by the poor and to raise funds for use in direct service to those in need.
Many of our neighbors struggle to make ends meet. The St. Vincent de Paul Society helps families and individuals in our community with electric, rent, oil, medication, food and water bills. All funds raised locally from the walk will be used in our community to assist those in need.
The walk will begin at Father Andrew White School and the course will take walkers through the streets of historic Leonardtown. There will be a post walk brunch, music, a silent auction, balloons for children and door prizes.
There is no set fee/donation to participate. If able, we simple ask you to consider a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Walkers can preregister at fopwalk.org and walk day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at Father Andrew White School on Oct. 2.
The work of the St. Vincent de Paul Society is the gospel message in action: I was hungry, I was thirsty, I was naked, I was sick, I was in prison and you cared.
You can make a difference. We hope to see you at the Friends of the Poor Walk.