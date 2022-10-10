I am outraged. I was traveling on Route 210 in Bryans Road recently. I was behind two cars and we came up on a school bus that had stopped. The three cars stopped and waited until the flashing lights were deactivated and then we proceeded on our way.

I made sure I looked to see that the flashing lights were not on, because I just had a friend that had received a ticket in the mail demanding that they either send in $250 or go to court for a so-called violation for failure to stop for a school bus with lights activated.