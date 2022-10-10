I am outraged. I was traveling on Route 210 in Bryans Road recently. I was behind two cars and we came up on a school bus that had stopped. The three cars stopped and waited until the flashing lights were deactivated and then we proceeded on our way.
I made sure I looked to see that the flashing lights were not on, because I just had a friend that had received a ticket in the mail demanding that they either send in $250 or go to court for a so-called violation for failure to stop for a school bus with lights activated.
This person is an excellent driver and I know this person did not pass a stopped school bus, and neither did I or the other two drivers in front of me. This is a scheme to get $250. Well, Charles County government's School Bus Monitoring Automated Enforcement Program got $750 from three innocent people that day. Plain and simple.
The citation says If you go to court, you could be charged up to $500 plus court costs.
I watched the video on line and I saw the two vehicles finally take off after waiting for the lights on the bus to go out and I followed after making sure the flashing lights had went off. On the video you don’t see the lights still flashing, you just see the cars passing the bus on a side view. After the lights go out, how long do you have to wait before you can go on your way?
I know I am not the only person being ripped-off by this scheme. Watch out for this.