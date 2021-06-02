Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced on May 28 that the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit, or SMRT, project funding bill that was passed this spring by the state legislature will become law. The SMRT legislation was approved by an overwhelming vote of the House of Delegates and the Maryland Senate during the General Assembly’s recent 2021 session.
The bill (HB414/SB81), sponsored by Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) in the House and Senator Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) in the Senate, and now a state law, does three things:
• It defines the SMRT project as an 18.7-mile high-capacity, fixed-route rapid transit service in the MD5-US301 corridor, with light rail transit the preferred option, from the Branch Avenue Metro Station to Waldorf and White Plains;
• It requires the Maryland Department of Transportation to promptly complete the design, engineering and NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process and secure a Record-of Decision for the SMRT project; and
• In each of the five fiscal years from 2023 through 2027, the governor is required to include $5 million in the annual state budget for SMRT, contingent on federal matching funds. (Members of our congressional delegation are already working to secure the federal appropriations needed to match the state funding.)
The legislature also amended the state’s operating budget to provide $5 million for the SMRT project in fiscal 2022, which begins on July 1, so work could begin immediately. The priority for the next three years will be completing the NEPA process and the Environmental Impact Statement, and securing a record-of-decision for the project, all required steps before construction can start. The total state funds committed to the project over the next six fiscal years is $30 million.
From my perspective, looking back over the 33-year history of our campaign to connect Waldorf and Washington, D.C., with fast, safe and accessible rapid rail transit service, this is a major turning point. No doubt more advocacy, hard work and perseverance will be needed before we start boarding trains, but now the State has a mandate to finish the design, engineering and environmental studies, and after that, we’ll be ready to start construction.