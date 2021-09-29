Hundreds of years ago in this beautiful place Cecilius Calvert, second baron Baltimore, sought, as did his father, George, to engage in a wondrous experiment to establish a place where freedom of religion could flourish. What followed was an evolution of governing modes, they learned as they went along.
This early experimentation and learning can in part be said to have set basic precedents for today’s federal government comprising a congress, an executive and a court system. The residents of what some of us in St. Mary’s County call God’s country, and indeed all citizens have something to be proud of.
The federal government system thus formed, however, today, is in need of repair. Emotions about what is going on today vary from sadness, to suspicion, to confusion, to anger, to rebellion. I need not iterate the dangerously weak and mendacious executive, the bifurcation and adamantine intolerance one side of the political spectrum shows the other.
I try to understand and cause change in my individual capacity. So, I email Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and ask questions and raise concerns about the preventable disaster on the southern border, the importation of millions of illegal immigrants who may have the coronavirus, TB or polio, and ask if their their disposition includes Maryland. I ask about massive fraud in the excessive spending programs of late. I exhort, perhaps even fulminate, about the most serious, dishonorable, screw up in the national security arena in my lifetime. I ask about the seeming oxymoron of climate change and massive social engineering implicit in the $3 trillion bill in the House.
My mind instinctively grabs my virtual wallet. I want an opinion. I want to know the real whys behind their published views and votes. But nay, these gentlemen, duly elected, feel no compunction to even answer my emails. I have invited one of them to come to the Ridge firehouse and face the citizens here and explain his president’s and his own actions. Did I hear his staff chuckling when that email arrived on the hill?
Porter and Gehl did some recent interesting research at the Harvard Business School and, “... find an industry that works for Democratic and Republican organizations, big donors, pollsters, consultants, partisan think tanks, the media and lobbyists, but ignores most American citizens.”
Hoyer, Van Hollen and Cardin can safely ignore millions of us because we do not count in this political system as far as their maintaining their power positions. Do you think maybe that legislators ignoring local citizens would not have gone over well with our early Maryland governments post 1634?
Hoyer, Van Hollen, and Cardin will likely not respond to this letter because they do not have to. A K street lobbyist, big donor, media mogul I am not.
These gentlemen have strayed dangerously far from the vision of our earliest forefathers. Maybe, eventually, the courts and grassroots actions are partial solutions, but moving us from being U.S. citizens who do not count to citizens who do count seems a very long path to follow.
The grand experiment loosed in Maryland centuries ago continued. Perhaps a hundred years later, the preamble continues the grand experiment by saying, “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union.” Thank God we are still working on that more perfect union, but in my eyes we are, at least for now, moving backward, not forward.