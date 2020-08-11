I look forward to my weekly edition of Southern Maryland News because the opinion page gives me glimpses of the mindset of my more conservative neighbors. The Aug. 7 edition was helpful in this regard by virtue of the letters from Gloria Hawkins and Bernadette Smith. Both letters contain the usual litany of Republican canards and dealing with each of them in detail would require volumes. But both letters have a theme in common — a sense that Donald Trump shares and promotes their religious points of view — and it’s that theme I’d like to address.
If, as Ms. Hawkins asserts, “Trump and his staff pray daily for guidance,” they have overlooked key passages of scripture in the process. We can start with Matthew 22, in which Jesus states that the greatest commandments are to “love the Lord your God” and to “love your neighbor as yourself.” Now, there’s no doubt in my mind that Trump loves himself, but who, then, is his neighbor?
The answers come in Matthew 25 and Luke 10. The former contains the Parable of the Good Samaritan, a social outcast who helped a man whose plight was ignored by members of his own community. In Luke, those who provided food, drink, shelter, clothing and health care to the less fortunate are told, “whatever you did for one of the least brothers of mine, you did for me.” The clear message is that we are here to look after one another; there are no carve-outs for race, color, creed, national origin or social status.
It’s hard to square the Gospels’ views with an administration whose policies treat people of certain nationalities and social status as less-than-human, eviscerate existing health care systems and put nothing in their place, actively promote measures to degrade the environment on which we all depend for sustenance, and persistently encourage social discord by encouraging an, “us versus them” ethic that some evangelical Christians have bought into, hook, line and sinker.
If the brand of evangelical Christianity that Ms. Hawkins and Smith seem to cherish invites derision, it is because it has traded its religious principles for a mess of political pottage in an attempt to recapture an era that exists primarily in their imagination. It is the resulting, “my way or the highway” attitude that Donald Trump bangs like a drum and to which they enthusiastically march.
Robert Volland, California