Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, was the 101st anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the constitution, giving women the right to vote in the United States. This right came after more than 70 years of struggle by some very determined and strong women — they suffered scorn, threats, harassment and even imprisonment so that women could have a say in the governing of our country. Voting is what makes this country what it is, so it’s imperative that we exercise that hard won right — research the issues carefully, make informed decisions and vote accordingly.
Aug. 26 is called Women’s Equality Day, which used the anniversary date of the certification of the U.S. Constitution’s 19th Amendment as a symbol of the continued fight for equal rights for women. I believe women are equal, but it is still a work in progress.
Today women earn on average 20% less than men — this is a comparison of men and women with equal experience and equal roles. About 30% of elective offices in the United States are held by women. Women currently hold only 6% of the 500 CEO position for the largest publicly traded companies in the United States.
While women’s rights have come a long way over the years, there is still a very long way for us to go. At the current rate of change, it will take us about 200 years to achieve equality; none of us currently alive have that amount of time to wait for the change. Women and men should continue to press for that equality.