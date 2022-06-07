This letter is in response to the June 3 Southern Maryland News article "Parent says schools are 'sexualizing' her children."
The remarks made by a parent at the May 25, 2022, St. Mary's school board meeting and the resulting news publication claim students are “bombarded with LGBTQ+ propaganda through classroom decor and teacher apparel … which is sexualizing children and making them susceptible to future unhealthy and destructive choices.”
My response to this is two fold: 1) Does this parent, and those like minded, believe LGBTQ+ representation is somehow sexual in nature? And 2) Does this parent believe that LGBTQ+ decor/representation can make a child become gay/trans/etc.?
Representation is not the same as propaganda, and it is harmful to conflate the two. I am thankful for the many St. Mary's public school employees that ensure there is representation from the LGBTQ+ community, as well as other minority communities, in schools. It deepens students’ understanding of the human experience and expands their capacity for compassion.
The claim made by the parent that the school system “took away their child’s innocence” through rainbow decor, teacher attire and suggested literature is shocking and confusing.
The parent said she was “horrified” by a book from her child's suggested summer reading list, "The Thing About Jellyfish." The book mentions the main character’s brother’s boyfriend, not central to the plot at all. Yet they claim this book “sexualized their child” and “took away their innocence."
I don’t hear these same types of accusations when there are heterosexual relationships depicted in school literature. If the mere mention of a relationship between two young men is "sexualizing children," why wouldn’t the mention of a young girl and young man do the same thing? By this same logic, wouldn’t any mention of a relationship, regardless of orientation or gender, be “sexualizing children”?
This same parent stated that their "children didn’t know what heterosexuality was at the time, much less homosexuality." All children know what heterosexuality is, even if they don’t know the terminology. Our culture normalizes heterosexuality at every turn: in cartoons, commercials and in baby board books. There is nothing inherently sexual in the representation of our LGBTQ+ community. If we are talking about sexual activity, that’s a completely separate topic. But we’re talking about rainbows on the wall, colorful apparel and the mention of two young men dating in a book.
In the Southern Maryland News article, the parent said, “The art class is turning into a sexual grooming class because of the way the teachers are carrying themselves.” Followed by, “One of the teachers wears a rainbow bracelet, for example.” Likening a rainbow bracelet to grooming/pedophilia is a damaging comparison that perpetuates harmful depictions of the LGBTQ+ community. This is the kind of language that can lead to violence and is homophobic propaganda.
Queer children and families exist regardless of whether or not we put up a rainbow. However, putting up a rainbow might help someone feel seen and included, or even save a life.
Some research shows that 42% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. Yet, LGBTQ+ youth who had access to spaces where they felt valued and included reported much lower rates of attempting suicide (Trevor Project, 2022). We have an obligation to protect and provide safe spaces for all of our students, including LGTBQ+ students.
Sarah Gravelle, California