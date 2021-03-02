In the 2020 Democratic Party platform, they write of “restoring and strengthening our democracy.” The contradiction is that the United States is a constitutional republic. The word “democracy” does not appear in either the Declaration of Independence or the U.S. Constitution. Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution states: “The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government.” The Pledge of Allegiance is “to the Republic.”
In “Federalist No. 14,” James Madison referred to the political misconception of the “confounding of a republic with a democracy.” Emphatically, the founders and framers of the nation did not want and hoped forever to prevent the creation of a democracy in America. The merit of our Constitution is that it does not promote democracy but checks it.
Democracy in its proper context is an ideology, a body of concepts and principles forming the foundation upon which the United States was created as a constitutional republic — equality under the law, individual rights, and government subordinate to the people. President Woodrow Wilson’s famous phrase about “making the world safe for democracy” expressed people’s right to self-government.
Democracy is not an end, but a political means to an end, sometimes for anti-democratic purposes. For example, Marx wrote of the “achievement of democracy and the socialist measures to which it gives rise.” Lenin stated that “socialism cannot be victorious unless it introduces complete democracy.” Mao Tse-tung declared, “The democratic revolution is the necessary preparation for the socialist revolution, and the socialist revolution is the inevitable sequel to the democratic revolution.”
Read and note the striking similarities between the 2020 Democratic Party platform and the proposed “For the People Act” of 2021 with “The Road to Socialism USA” (IV. The Democratic Struggle) program of the Communist Party USA.
The Democratic Party’s focus on democracy is a pretext and distraction from its real purpose, the fundamental transformation of the United States to “democratic socialism.” The means of that change is through democratizations that undermine constitutional republicanism, such as abolishing or circumventing the Electoral College to institute a direct popular vote in presidential elections. Other methods include universal suffrage, proportional representation, and promoting “equity” instead of equality.
Rather than protecting and defending the Constitution, the Democratic Party’s pretense of restoring and strengthening democracy insidiously weakens the Constitution. They seek one-party rule disguised as democracy. Guard against the deceptive advocacy of democracy as a prelude to socialism. Avoid becoming the naive “useful idiots” of the Democratic Party.
Vernon Gray, California