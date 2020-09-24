The first half of 2020 has been an unbelievable year. Most presidents face at least one crisis in their time in office, sometimes several crises. Usually, the crises are not of the president’s own making. But in the presidency of Donald Trump there have been many crises both large and small, many of his own making.
Let’s look at some of the most recent crises this president has been faced with. The coronavirus, although it cannot be blamed on Donald Trump, he and his administration can be blamed for a slow, inadequate response. This includes that several years ago he disbanded the Pandemic Response team President Barack Obama formed to prepare for such an event.
When the pandemic first appeared he didn’t take the information medical experts presented to him seriously (and still doesn’t). Remember when he said it would ‘’magically disappear?”
The economy, even though I think in any pandemic an economy would suffer, I believe if Donald Trump and his administration had been better prepared the effects would have been softened. Last year Donald Trump boasted the economy was the greatest the world had ever experienced and was taking credit for it. So, since he took all the credit for the great economy he should also take the blame for the poor economy we are now experiencing. And, just for the record, the economy was steadily improving under the Obama administration.
The racial tensions that have arisen due to some police officers actions have not been helped by Donald Trump’s words and actions at all. His concern for this problem in America has come across as uncompassionate and insincere. He has done nothing to bring our country together.
Lastly, there has been a lot of talk of foreign interference in our upcoming elections. This is a serious concern, but what concerns me more is President Donald Trump’s interference in our own upcoming election. He says if he loses the election he may not leave office because the election was rigged, tells people to do mail-in voting and then go to the polls and vote and see what happens, and tries to undermine the U.S. Postal Service and says mail-in voting is a bad way to vote (even though he does mail-in voting).
These comments should be of grave concern to all citizens no matter who you support. Some may disagree with everything in this letter, but there is one thing that no one can disagree with in that under this president there has been nothing but chaos and confusion from the first day he took office. This is not good for any country. So, even if you agree with his policies we must make a change in November, otherwise the chaos and confusion will continue.