I am grateful to have the freedoms we enjoy in our country. Free speech and freedom of the press are precious. The opinion and “sound off” pages in this paper are cases in point, wherein many of us write to express ourselves on issues of the day. But while I cherish those freedoms, my purpose in writing this time is to exhort us that we could do better.
What I see often in these pages is the same people writing the same ideas repeatedly. Many times these are aimed toward political dialogue and issues at the national level, and they typically fall into one of two categories: either “all liberal ideas are horrible; we need less government and lower taxes” or its opposite, “conservative ideas are rotten; we need more spending to correct our problems.” Once expressed, responses pour in countering what was written, which then engender further replies, as people are offended or feel they must defend their point.
What I most certainly do not see is constructive dialogue resulting in modified opinions. When is the last time someone wrote in to express how grateful they were for a past opinion, that it was so insightful? That it was convincing while being gracious, resulting in a change of mind on a subject? Umm ... never?
And so what must we conclude? That the majority of rants, screeds, jeremiads, invectives, tirades, fulminations and tongue-lashings printed here are merely words tossed into the air to no effect other than to stir up grumpy and equally vacuous replies. It is like watching a Fox News versus MSNBC joint interview, but in slow motion. Perhaps some would get popcorn and find that entertaining, but I suspect many of us would not.
This paper’s policy has long been to limit opinion writers to at most once per month. I now question if that is wise, as it allows for this continued cadence of back-and-forth. I see little harm and much benefit, Southern Maryland News, in limiting writers to at most six entries annually.
My suggestions to us all: larger doses of humility and empathy. Yes, we should express our thoughts with conviction. But how about at least trying to understand another’s perspective first.
You might quote your favorite source as “proof” of your position, but your favorite source may not be nearly as objective or all-knowing as you think it is, as other equally valid sources can be brought up to justify an opposing view. If others see an issue differently, perhaps they have good reason for it, instead of being evil or ignorant. Finally, one does not always have to defend one's honor if slighted; another option is simply to, as the song from Frozen says, “let it go.”
I hope in the future to see more helpful dialogue. Jesus of Nazareth said that blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. That sounds like a huge improvement over the cantankerous inheriting the opinion pages.
Tom Hanrahan, Lexington Park