On Sunday, May 15, 18-year-old Payton Grendron opened fire with a modified rifle in a grocery store located in a predominately Black community of Buffalo, N.Y. Grendron allegedly live-streamed the attack on social media that killed 10 people and wounded three, eleven of whom were Black. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 86. Chillingly, Grendron allegedly consulted U.S. Census Bureau data to aid him in locating a target in a majority-Black neighborhood.
Like jackals who have caught a whiff of carrion drifting over the Serengeti, the White House and Congress pounced on the tragedy for maximum political gain.
In my view the real culprit is the Obama-era school discipline policy designed to reduce the "school-to-prison pipeline."
A year before his deadly rampage at the Tops Friendly Grocery, Grendon was the focus of a police investigation after a school official reported a "generalized threat" to commit murder-suicide at a high school event.
Nikolas Cruz committed dozens of infractions of school policy, some criminal, preceding the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at a high school in Broward County, Fla., which left 17 dead. Cruz was never charged for the infractions because the school superintendent had implemented the county’s PROMISE program, which made it all but impossible to expel or discipline disruptive students.
Cruz’s infractions included placing a gun in the hand of a fellow student and bringing ammunition to class. Had Cruz been charged and convicted for any of the incidents, he could not have passed the background check required to purchase a firearm. None of the school administrators were held accountable for turning a “blind eye and a deaf ear” to Cruz's destructive, antisocial behavior.
In March 2018, a student at Utah’s Pine View High School attempted to detonate a homemade bomb in a backpack in the school cafeteria. Although the student could have been charged beforehand with criminal mischief for a previous incident, the Pine View school district had its own version of Broward’s PROMISE program in place that allowed the unidentified 16-year-old to plant the homemade device that would have caused significant injury or death had it detonated.
In the days preceding the Dec. 1, 2021, shooting that killed four students enrolled in Oxford High School in Colorado, then-15 year-old Ethan Crumbley had posted photographs of his 9 mm handgun on social media, and had written “my life is useless,” and “the world is dead” on a worksheet.
In August 2021, school officials were made aware of a photo posted to social media of Crumbley with a 9 mm pistol with the caption, “It is time to shoot up the school.”
Four months later, he did. The day before the shooting, teachers saw Crumbley shopping for ammunition on his cellphone during class. Despite being told of his cellphone behavior and graphic artwork depicting the aftermath of a shooting with the words “blood and death,” school officials sent Crumbley back to class, according to news reports.
In coming days, attorneys for the U.S. prosecutors office and the accused gunman will pour over school records and some 672 pages of social media posts in an attempt to fill out the blank slate that is Peyton Grendron.
If past incidents are any indication, the lack of disciplinary measures that enabled Nikolas Cruz and Ethan Crumbley to slip through the cracks of a broken system will prove once again to be a major factor in the latest mass shooting.
Edward C. Davenport, Drum Point