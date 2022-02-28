I’m not as a historian but know that the world tried to end wars after World War II. They formed the League of Nations. I don’t believe our leaders or educators learned anything. The League of Nations was formed a little over 100 years ago. It failed as is the United Nations, NATO and our United States of America.
“The League of Nations is significant because, even though it failed, it was the first time a bunch of sovereign nations got together and said, ‘We’re sovereign nations, but we’re going to try to combine our power to try to keep the peace.’ It also had some modest successes particularly dealing with certain territorial disputes. The league was not in vain if you consider that there were lessons learned from its failings,” Patrick Stewart, senior fellow in global governance and director of the International Institutions and Global Governance Program at the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in a 2019 Time magazine article.
“There had to be unanimity for decisions.” Like pure Democracies and the United Nations, nothing gets done but a lot is said; like a hung jury. Sanctions and diplomacy aren’t stopping the death and destruction.
The United Nations has Russia as a member of the Security Council in place of the USSR. Russia should not even be a member of the UN. They never applied for membership like other Soviet block countries after the breakup of the USSR.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine violates the very intent of the UN. A meaningful United Nations should take actions to stop the atrocities. NATO will likely wait until a member nation is threatened.
All of Europe is in danger and is financially impacted already. Our leaders are more concerned with environmental problems than the destruction of the world by wars.