This letter is in reference to a proposed bill by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) concerning keeping daylight saving time.
That is a bill I would love to see passed. If only we could stop changing the time.
Every year I dread the switch from daylight saving time to Eastern Standard Time in November. Losing daylight in the evening is awful. Who enjoys coming home in the dark? Trundling off to bed at 7 p.m. because it’s been dark outside since 5:30 p.m.
At least President Bush shortened the duration of Eastern Standard Time but he didn’t eradicate it.
I wish we could get on board with keeping daylight saving time.