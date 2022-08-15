I wish to bring attention to a St. Mary's County commission action which, while well intentioned, demonstrates an apparent lack of planning and attention to detail. I refer to the July 12 county commissioners’ action which approved the submittal of a grant proposal to extend Tulagi Place in Lexington Park to connect with Willows Road as well as aiming to improve associated foot and bicycle access in Lexington Park.

This proposal purports to ease Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 2 traffic by diverting northbound Route 235 traffic via a Tulagi Place extension, which would funnel that flow to a new Tulagi/Willows/S. Shangri-La roundabout then across Great Mills Road to N. Shangri-La and back to Route 235 at the existing light.