I wish to bring attention to a St. Mary's County commission action which, while well intentioned, demonstrates an apparent lack of planning and attention to detail. I refer to the July 12 county commissioners’ action which approved the submittal of a grant proposal to extend Tulagi Place in Lexington Park to connect with Willows Road as well as aiming to improve associated foot and bicycle access in Lexington Park.
This proposal purports to ease Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 2 traffic by diverting northbound Route 235 traffic via a Tulagi Place extension, which would funnel that flow to a new Tulagi/Willows/S. Shangri-La roundabout then across Great Mills Road to N. Shangri-La and back to Route 235 at the existing light.
This clearly is a convoluted assumption of traffic flow.
Among other problems, this preliminary description ignores the difficulties of trying to manage left turn traffic onto Tulagi from northbound Route 235, currently made impossible/difficult by a median barrier and the very close proximity to the existing Route 235/Great Mills Road light. Also of unknown impact are the effects of the reverse traffic from Willows Road to Route 235.
“Uncorking” a direct Willows Road/Route 235 connection raises significant traffic questions and requires more detailed analysis. I would recommend completion of at least a preliminary traffic study to examine issues associated with the entire potentially affected area, to include the currently proposed convenience store and car wash to be located at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and Whitlow LLC properties at the intersection of Route 235 and Great Mills Road.
As one who has, as a private citizen, planning commission member and county commissioner, worked many hours over the years to promote a well-planned, revitalized and truly livable Lexington Park, it’s indeed heartening that the execution of the Lexington Park Master Plan is moving forward.
But to assure that this next step accomplishes what we all want to see — a vibrant and rejuvenated Lexington Park as a place to which people come to shop, eat and live, rather than avoid — detailed analysis and planning with the evolving character in mind of this central and historic section of the original Lexington Park is called for.