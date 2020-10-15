Joe Biden and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) have 85 years of corruption and incompetence behind them. Biden can not articulate one accomplishment in 47 years. Hoyer has been telling us he saved Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Indian Head when the Pentagon determines what is needed to make America safe.
Now these two losers support murdering babies, increasing taxes, the 100 trillion green new deal, riots, looting, open borders, free college for illegals, losing your health insurance and fascism.
Our beloved President Donald John Trump and our precious Chris Palombi for Congress have life experience like us. They know what is needed to be successful in America.
The two losers have been politicians for 85 years all their lives, not caring for the difficulties in addressing every day issues.
Our beloved President Donald John Trump and precious Chris Palombi for Congress are diamonds in the rough.
Precious Chris Palombi worked five years as a Capitol Hill police officer thinking how he would do a better job then the loser Hoyer.
Vote for two passionate and energetic workers — Trump and Palombi — for your future rather than two socialist losers.