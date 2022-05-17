On March 31, 2022, a man was hit and killed on Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.
I run a storage park on that road and I have some customers who are always walking somewhere. I was worried it might have been one of my customers that I had not seen for a few days.
This elderly man always greeted you with a smile and always asked how you were doing. Whenever he came through the storage park he would stop and salute the American flag that hangs out our back door.
This man had been storing with me for three years and was never, not one time, ever late making his payment, so by April 4, I was really getting worried it might be him.
I called the county police and asked if it was him, but they said the state police took that call and I would have to call them. I called the state police and the man who answered the phone informed me that he did not know the man's name and that I would have to wait until the paper came out on Friday.
So on Friday, April 8, I got a paper, but there was not one mention of this accident or the person who had been hit. So on Friday, April 15, I got another paper. Again, nothing.
This man was homeless. Shame on you Charles County for acting like this man is nobody. From my understanding his wife had died many years ago and he has no family. He had been a master sergeant in the military. This country that he served, the people that he was willing to sacrifice his life for forgot him like he was nobody just because he was homeless.
Well, he was somebody and his name was Paul Ambrusko. He had been someone's son and someone's husband.
I think our veterans are some of the most misunderstood people in this country. The things they had to do and the things they saw are sometimes impossible to have to live with. When they come home, this country does things for them and has programs for them, but its not enough. They shell out a certain amount of money for this or that, but that’s it. We should shell out as much as it takes to help them. No limits. These men and women have given up their homes, some have lost their families, their body parts and their lives, and we should spend whatever it takes to help them.
I know we are a strong country and we help out other countries, but if we can shell out a billion dollars to help one other country, why do we have one homeless person. If anyone can answer that for me I would appreciate it.
Mr. Ambrusko, I for one will never forget you and I thank you for your service. God rest your soul.