This is written in response to Ryan Boyle's May 20 letter to the editor titled "What is the real motivation for political candidates?" that was a response to an April 29 letter from Mary Broadhurst about candidates who filed just before the extended deadline.
Are voicing opinions during a public forum truly the egregious act, you say? I would wager most folks would not be in favor of policing who can and who cannot exercise the right to free speech, especially in speaking out about the local policies affecting the community.
Opportunism can take many forms. Don’t we all vote in favor of our own self-interests? For example, while the commissioners hosted a public budget forum on April 26, community members took the opportunity to discuss issues such as police officer pay, funding for park maintenance and tax breaks for veterans. All issues that each speaker felt personally interested in.
It’s election season. Plenty of candidates that could have supported the community at this local meeting were instead taking time elsewhere to pose for photos with government officials and other political candidates or even the current governor of Maryland.
As the campaign season continues, ask yourself this: Wouldn't you like to have an elected official unafraid to make their (and in turn, your) voice heard?
I certainly prefer to have a representative who is ready to take action for the ideals they believe in, especially when it benefits those who they represent — the members of this community.