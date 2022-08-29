On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, eliminating the federal constitutional right to abortion. While we are unlikely to face abortion restrictions or loss of access here in Maryland, 36 million women and other people who can become pregnant across the country likely will. They will have to find the funds, time and transportation to travel out of state, seek a self-managed abortion outside the healthcare system or be forced to stay pregnant against their will.
As a young woman whose friend had an abortion, I believe everyone should have easy, safe and legal access to abortion. Some communities, especially the poor and people of color, already face existing health disparities and they will be even more affected by this ban.
We got here partly because abortion stigma kept us silent. Health care is a right, and by extension abortion care is health care. And I support health care being a right of everyone who lives in our great country.
It is the 21st century and it’s high time the Supreme Court stopped policing women’s bodies. They are sending the wrong message to young people in the U.S. and other great countries.
This decision will affect generations of people. They are counting on us to stay silent but we will not. As long as I live, I will continue fighting for my body and my right.