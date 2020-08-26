Why isn’t someone talking about the elephants in the room — the jerks who don’t want to wear masks because they think it’s their right not to. Not! It’s also not their right to yell "fire" in a movie theatre. So instead they prefer we die one choke at a time. All the while they see how many beers they can chug in five minutes and how much of their spittle they can spread to anyone near — or far — from them.
I was around when people their ages were storming the Normandy and Iwo Jima beaches. They knew many of them wouldn’t come back. I doubt any of them thought they were giving away their lives for the jerks of 2020. Yet, if they knew, they still would do it. That’s how great they were.
Joanna Evans, Prince Frederick