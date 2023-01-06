It has come to light that a member of the Charles County Board of Commissioners was censured during their last term of office. Identified, but not confirmed, Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) was censured in a 4-1 vote by the previous board of commissioners. Apparently, this vote was held in a closed-door session.
The disciplinary action against this commissioner was based on recommendations from outside council concerning claims against her for bullying. If this is the case, why weren’t the citizens of Charles County notified of the previous commission’s decision? It seems to me, that, if a commissioner is censured by the board they are serving on, they would be unable to perform the duties of their position. How could they be allowed to stay in office?
An informed public certainly would not have voted to keep a commissioner in office if they were censured and “unable to vote” on specific matters.
During the Dec. 13, 2022, commission meeting, Commissioner Gilbert "BJ" Bowling (D) asked for, but was denied by Commissioner President Rueben B. Collins II (D), to have legal counsel and the human resource manager available in another closed-door session to advise the board members on how to proceed with an apparent personnel matter.
It was alluded to that a Charles County employee was going to be fired. And, if that was the case, the ensuing backlash and lawsuit could cost the county millions of dollars in legal fees and final judgements. I would think that the advice of counsel would be very much welcomed to protect the county and the county’s tax-payers from multi-million dollar litigation.
In this age of transparency, there certainly seems to be a shield hiding the information from the residents of Charles County. Charles County commissioners — What are you trying to hide?