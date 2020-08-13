I used to think Calvert County was different. I ignored the racism around me and wrote off what I saw as isolated incidents. Watching George Floyd die under the knee of a man sworn to serve and protect, the passionate protests that continue challenged my silence. Now Calvert’s words and actions have brought the truth home.
Two of the most hateful words in the English language were painted on Calvert High School’s football field for all to see. The F-word and the N-word side by side make a powerfully hateful, violent message. Are they meant to intimidate, sensationalize, upstage? Who knows. But the takeaway is we have failed as a community to combat racism. We have created another generation in whom hate and divide will continue to thrive.
A drive down Route 4 reinforces the hate and divide. We have a billboard in Huntingtown whose message openly mocks half of the county. In the aftermath of protesting Black lives dying in the protection of the police, the sign proclaims, “All Lives Matter, especially the police.” The political message is disrespectful and hate filled. Families and teens drive by these messages. What are we teaching our kids?
While people across the country protested for Black lives, a church on Route 4 made its message of the week, “Blue Lives Matters.” A church had nothing to say about Black lives, nothing about peace, justice, love. What are we teaching our kids?
We had a peaceful protest in Prince Frederick on June 1 that, in the end, was met with rubber bullets and tear gas. It seemed ironic that a march to protest police brutality was met by police brutality. Calvert was the only protest outside of our state’s largest city that was met with tear gas and rubber bullets. What are we teaching our kids?
We have a candidate for our school board who publicly posted racist comments. Where was the outrage and public condemnation? She is still actively running and she could win. She may have apologized, but she wrote the words. What are we teaching our kids?
Think about the phrase “Black Lives Matter” and how some take it as an affront. Many are quick to respond with “All Lives Matter” or “Blue Lives Matter.” Saying Black Lives Matter is not an either or. Black lives are disproportionately dying at the hands of the police. If we believe life matters, we have some work to do. We need to self-reflect, we need discussions in schools, discussions in churches and community meetings and we need discussions around the dinner table. When Black Lives Matter, all lives will matter.
We must teach our kids. We must teach ourselves. We must teach each other. Two words on a football field remind us that we allow hate in our lives, homes and community. We can be kinder. We can be better. We can be an example to our children.
We can make a better Calvert County.