What is white supremacy? I recall the “White Only” signs of segregation in the 1950s and 1960s, and the last stand of white supremacy in the presidential campaigns of Democratic Governor George C. Wallace of Alabama in 1968 and 1972. The delusion of white supremacy, founded on the false concept of biological human races, is a malignant belief, which was legally sanctioned by the Black Codes and Jim Crow laws enacted by Democratic Party-controlled legislatures. In comparison to the past, social evolution has occurred over the last 55 years in ethnic relations.
The contemporary version of white supremacy is a construct of the discipline of sociology. According to the American Sociological Association, “Sociology uses and critiques the concepts of race and ethnicity, connecting them to the idea of majority and minority groups and social structures of inequality, power and stratification.” In socio-political “whiteness studies,” the term “white supremacy” is synonymous with white domination; “white privilege” is the unearned benefit of being part of the dominant group and “white guilt” is remorse about white privilege.
Identity politics is based on perceived victimization and must have oppressors. White privilege stereotypes whites as inherent, conscious, or unconscious oppressors. Accordingly, as a matter of birth, whites are latent persecutors. It is all a deceptive and manipulative means to a political end. Whereas Democrats once held power through their steadfast advocacy of white supremacy, they now seek political advantage through its opposition to galvanize the support of non-white voters. In its transformation from pro-white supremacy to anti-white supremacy, the Democratic Party has only changed its means and methods of exploitation for political gain.
As an adjunct to individual and group guilt, Democrats claim that American society and institutions are guilty of “systemic racism,” the evidence of which is inequality. Unequal outcomes and disparities in wealth, income, employment, housing, health care, political power and education, among other factors, are allegedly the result of victimization. Democrats promote “social justice” (socialism) as a remedy for inequality.
Americans are endowed with the natural rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and the constitutional guarantee of equal rights and protection under the law. The “American Dream” is an egalitarian concept of opportunity for each according to ability or achievement to the fullest of which they are innately capable. The freedom of pursuits and differences in individual competences necessarily results in dissimilar outcomes. Equal success is not an inherent result.
What are white supremacy, privilege and guilt? It is a divisive political ploy by the Democratic Party.
Vernon Gray, California